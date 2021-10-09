NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Holdings Reduced by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,933,000 after acquiring an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.5% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,355,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.85.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

