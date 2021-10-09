NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Large Volume Increase

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 208,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,830,526 shares.The stock last traded at $95.59 and had previously closed at $88.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $34.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 64,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

