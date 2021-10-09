Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.84.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $632.66 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $569.28 and a 200-day moving average of $534.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $280.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

