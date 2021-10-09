New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFE stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 1,703,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,038. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

