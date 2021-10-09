NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NXRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 1.01.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

