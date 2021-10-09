NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,788.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $615.14 or 0.01122758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.04 or 0.00350507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.00329615 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001121 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043234 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

