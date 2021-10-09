NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,933.33 ($103.65).

NXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

Shares of NEXT stock traded down GBX 56 ($0.73) on Monday, hitting GBX 7,568 ($98.88). The company had a trading volume of 528,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,985.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,980.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £10.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

