NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Holdings Trimmed by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 681,171 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 565,803 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for 2.0% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $52,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $47,505,000 after acquiring an additional 644,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 389,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 262,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $76.06. 244,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,126. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

