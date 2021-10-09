NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.01.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.37.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 348,740 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

