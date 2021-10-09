Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,010 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,010 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $397.22. 560,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,429. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

