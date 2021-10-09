Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $310.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.53.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $264.88 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.75 and a 200-day moving average of $265.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

