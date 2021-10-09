Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.
OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.