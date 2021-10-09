Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

