Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 26,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 117,989 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGAB. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $113,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $149,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $198,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

