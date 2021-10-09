Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,102 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,573 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after acquiring an additional 722,453 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 461,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

