Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $154.36 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

