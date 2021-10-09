Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.