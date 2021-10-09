Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ryanair by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,513,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,649,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,580,000 after purchasing an additional 87,015 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after acquiring an additional 281,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $115.80 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.48.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

