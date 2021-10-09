Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE:CFX opened at $48.47 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,058 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.