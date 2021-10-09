Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

