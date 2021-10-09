Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 131 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 19,919.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,247,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Post by 4,917.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 317,597 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Post by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,939 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

POST stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.