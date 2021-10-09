Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,286 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $126.80 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.59.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

