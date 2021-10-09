Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 16,163 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 231.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $289.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.28.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

