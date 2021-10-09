Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $7.08 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 244,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

