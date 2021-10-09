Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

