NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) PT Raised to $2.20

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) had its price target hoisted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $1.90 to $2.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 287.32% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.76. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.04% and a negative net margin of 104.43%. Analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 76,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 71,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

