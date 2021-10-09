Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Critical Comparison

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A -63.62% -43.88% Novavax -80.37% -150.88% -48.19%

44.8% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Poseida Therapeutics and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Novavax 0 2 4 0 2.67

Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 508.83%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $249.60, indicating a potential upside of 52.15%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Risk & Volatility

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Novavax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A -$129.77 million ($3.61) -1.82 Novavax $475.60 million 25.69 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -22.57

Poseida Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Novavax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. It is also developing P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase; and P-MMUT-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of allogeneic dual CAR product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.