NuShares (NSR) Price Down 11.6% This Week

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $642,470.55 and $5.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00025637 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,166,554,316 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,085,180 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

