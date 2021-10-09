NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce sales of $6.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.80 billion and the highest is $6.94 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $4.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $25.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $30.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.22.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,000 shares of company stock worth $85,257,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 87.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $755,933,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 519.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $208.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $519.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.54 and its 200 day moving average is $182.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

