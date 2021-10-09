NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NVR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in NVR by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,303.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,838.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,069.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4,946.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,868.01 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.