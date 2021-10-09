NXM Market Cap Achieves $905.31 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $905.31 million and $4,828.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be bought for $136.81 or 0.00248332 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00228363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00101526 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM's total supply is 6,902,244 coins and its circulating supply is 6,617,283 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM's official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

