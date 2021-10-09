Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
NYSE:OII opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $18.20.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
