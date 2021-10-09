Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE:OII opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 100,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $1,948,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth about $699,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

