OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €23.50 ($27.65) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of OCI in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OCI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Get OCI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. OCI has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.