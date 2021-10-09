Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Insider Neal Ransome Purchases 8,106 Shares

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) insider Neal Ransome acquired 8,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £10,780.98 ($14,085.42).
LON:OOA opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.24 million and a PE ratio of 3.17. Octopus AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.58.
Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile
