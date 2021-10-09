Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Insider Neal Ransome Purchases 8,106 Shares

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) insider Neal Ransome acquired 8,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £10,780.98 ($14,085.42).

LON:OOA opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.24 million and a PE ratio of 3.17. Octopus AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.58.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

