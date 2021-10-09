Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,278,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 220,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

