OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE OGE opened at $33.06 on Friday. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after acquiring an additional 878,236 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,651,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1,614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after buying an additional 2,839,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after buying an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

