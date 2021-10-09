Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce $29.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the lowest is $29.10 million. Omeros reported sales of $26.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $110.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $112.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $119.28 million, with estimates ranging from $92.10 million to $144.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. WBB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. 1,776,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,305. Omeros has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.