Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will announce ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 165%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ontrak has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $318,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,693 shares of company stock worth $6,997,914. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ontrak by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ontrak by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ontrak by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTRK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,171. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

