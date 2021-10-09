Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OPRT. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $708.19 million, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $829,185. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

