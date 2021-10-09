Origin Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 2,589 LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,579,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,341,000 after purchasing an additional 129,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

LCI Industries stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.61. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

