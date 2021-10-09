Origin Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FL traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $47.30. 1,279,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,932. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

