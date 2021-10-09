Origin Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

STLD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.09. 1,619,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

