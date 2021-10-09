Origin Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.21. 518,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

