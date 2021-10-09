ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 98,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 533,246.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 399,935 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ORIX by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IX opened at $95.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average of $88.94. ORIX has a 52-week low of $58.18 and a 52-week high of $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

