Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $722.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,460,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,433 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

