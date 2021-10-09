OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 580.75 ($7.59).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on OSB Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total value of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

Shares of OSB Group stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 509.50 ($6.66). 254,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,990. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 496.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 477.59. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

