Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Oshkosh also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.85. 1,000,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.84. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

