Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $38.86.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 77.1% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,387,000 after acquiring an additional 289,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

