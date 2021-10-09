PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.82.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,409,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after buying an additional 2,066,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,663,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,427,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,336,000 after buying an additional 849,115 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

