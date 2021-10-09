Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Hits New 52-Week High at $502.16

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $502.16 and last traded at $501.24, with a volume of 30957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.13.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,253 shares of company stock worth $21,571,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,143 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,889 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

