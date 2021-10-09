Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,966,000 after buying an additional 651,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 111,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,950,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 232,710 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $642.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

